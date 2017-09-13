WATCH LIVE: State's SCDOT chief tours Edisto Beach damage after Irma

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office Officials say SWAT and negotiators have been called to a home on James Island after a man shot at his neighbor.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office Officials say SWAT and negotiators have been called to a home on James Island after a man shot at his neighbor.More >>
More than 18,000 people remain without power after Tropical Storm Irma pounded the Lowcountry Monday.More >>
More than 18,000 people remain without power after Tropical Storm Irma pounded the Lowcountry Monday.More >>
A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.More >>
A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.More >>