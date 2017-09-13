VA hospital officer saves family, including baby from floodwaters

Lt. Dareyl Stark risked his own life to save three people including a baby who were trapped in their car in Irma's floodwaters. (Source: Live 5)

A police officer at Charleston's VA hospital is being hailed as one of Tropical storm Irma's heroes.

Stark says he was on routine patrol when he heard a woman screaming on Bee Street.

He says a woman, her husband with their baby in the back seat apparently thought they would be able to drive to safety.

Suddenly they were trapped in floodwaters.

Stark says the woman was trying to push the car out of the water.

The officer jumped in to the waist high water to help.

"My main concern obviously was the child in the back seat who appeared to be about one year of age. Then the father reached back, got her out, you could see the water coming inside the vehicle," Stark said.

Stark says he then pulled the father to safety through the driver's side window. He also managed to get the mom to dry land.

Stark says none of the three people were hurt.

