Study underway to stop flooding in Bees Ferry neighborhoods

Residents in the Hickory Farms neighborhood say they are frustrated after being flooded for the third time in two years.

Neighbors say it’s becoming the “norm” after there’s any major rain in the area.

“This corner right here, on a normal rain cycle, will have water all over here,” Hickory Farms resident James Major Broaddus said. He’s describing the first intersection in the neighborhood which was covered in water on Tuesday. Broaddus has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and says it could take up to four or five days before all of the water has drained out.

The City of Charleston knows there’s a problem. It’s a reason they've hired an engineering company to study what’s causing so much water to stay in the area.

Right now, the company is finishing up phase one of the study, according to Josh Martin, senior advisor to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“We’ve been mapping all of the existing conditions from topography to infrastructure to how the rain is hitting and we’re creating a very detailed 3-D model,” Martin said.

He said they’ve had multiple public meetings with various homeowner associations. With the model they’re creating, they’re hoping to pinpoint things that need to be fixed.

“It’s a difficult situation and it’s something that we continue to ask for patience,” Martin said. “We know the residents are running out of patience if they haven’t already. And so we’re trying to push this as quickly as we can on both of those fronts.”

“They talked to us about maybe putting in some reservoirs with maybe some pump stations," Broaddus said. "And that should clear all of the water out."

Neighbors in the area are just ready for the solution.

“We want the city to handle it in the proper way,” Broaddus said.

Martin said they will be holding a large public meeting on Sept. 21. That meeting will be at the Citadel Mall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will serve as a chance for residents to come and meet with the consultant and hear an update on the project.

Martin said the consultant will bring recommendations on how to fix the flooding to City Council next month and they hope to take some action as quickly as possible.

