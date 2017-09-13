James Island dealing with standing water from Irma

Cable crews were cutting limbs and replacing cable lines on James Island Wednesday along Dill’s Bluff Road. (Source: Live 5)

Roads are open on James Island, but flooding and standing water continue to be a problem for some neighborhoods.

“I fought with this lawn for years. And finally got it to where I want it. Up until now, as you can see,” Richardine White said, glaring at her backyard-turned-pond by Tropical Storm Irma.

Her ducks were happily swimming around the lawn; her chickens seemed less pleased.

Sandbags and a last-minute trench dug through her flower bed kept most of the water out of her house in the Honey Hill neighborhood of James Island.

“This flooding? On Matthew, I got it. And now Irma. So I hope Jose stays where he is!” White said.

She said she has thought about moving out of the house because of drainage issues. But she says she made a promise to the woman who built the house, Henrietta Williams.

“My granny left this house to me," she said. "She made me promise her that I would take care of this house. And I’m trying to.”

White said her grandmother built the house after her first home was destroyed by a hurricane.

“But this water.. sometimes I just feel like packing up," White said. "But I made her a promise on her dying bed. So I can’t go anywhere!”

A few miles away in another neighborhood off Folly Road, Phill Rosenbaum was unloading everything out of his garage Wednesday.

“You’re looking at some of the treasures from my garage,” he said, laughing at a pile of trash. “We got nine inches of water in the garage. We watched it come up from the lake in the back. The thing that got us was the surge that came over from the harbor.”

Several neighbors stopped by to check on Rosenbaum as he and his family sorted through family pictures and memories. Outside of their garage, most of the rest of their home was untouched.

“It could have been worse," Rosenbaum said. "It’s stuff we can replace."

All of the people we talked to today had power. Some reported their cable and internet are still out. SCE&G reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of Wednesday afternoon in Charleston County.

“Charleston is a praying, strong town. As long as everybody’s hands are together, we can do it! We’ll do it,” White said.

Charleston County and City officials said neither received reports of major damage on James Island because of Irma.

Neighbors say in addition to flooding, most of the issues they had involved fallen trees and limbs and a lot of yard debris.

