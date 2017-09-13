California Dreaming reopening to be delayed after flooding, fire

The owners of Charleston's California Dreaming restaurant say repairs need to be completed before the restaurant can reopen.

High water levels at the Charleston Harbor restaurant caused a flood in the lower level of the building Monday afternoon. Restaurant owners said the lower level housed a garage and that the second level, where the restaurant is, was not affected by the flood.

But shortly after the waters rose, witnesses spotted smoke coming from the building, prompting a large response by Charleston firefighters.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant's owners say the fire marshal visited the building to assess damage and said repairs from the fire would have to be completed before the restaurant would be allowed to reopen.

There was no word on how long those repairs might take.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.