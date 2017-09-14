Volunteers to clean up Colonial Lake Thursday

Quantcast

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

In the aftermath of Irma, volunteers will be helping the Charleston Parks Conservancy clean up Colonial Lake on Thursday morning.

The park was inundated with water after the storm. Saltwater poured into Colonial Lake, covering the sidewalks and plants.

If anyone wants to help they should sign up online at https://www.charlestonparksconservancy.org/calendar

