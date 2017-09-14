Gov. McMaster: 'Plenty of life at Edisto Beach' after Irma

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Edisto Beach is responding well to recovery efforts after Tropical Storm Irma impacted the community earlier this week.

"As you can see, there's plenty of life at Edisto Beach," he said. "Edisto was hit pretty hard. There was a lot of wind in a lot of places around the state just as we predicted, a lot of wind, also way up in the Upstate; but here there was a lot of water. And you can still see it around these houses as you go in toward the mainland."

McMaster said Edisto Beach is a good example of how people working together can respond to a disaster and quickly get back on their feet.

"We didn't have anybody hurt, we had the proper warnings, we had the proper communication from all the officials and all involved, and I think that the people listened pretty well and responded properly," McMaster said. "It'll take a little while to fix it, but it can be fixed. As you can see the machines are moving all over the place. They're getting sand off the road."

McMaster met with Mayor Jane Darby during his visit to one of the state's hardest-hit areas.

Edisto Beach has seen some of the worst damage from Irma in SC. I'll be visiting to meet with the mayor and tour damage on the ground. https://t.co/29tUy5ceDj — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 13, 2017

SCDOT crews are working to clear nearly a mile and a half of sand from Edisto Beach roads.

South Carolina Sec. of Transportation Christy Hall said that by sundown, she expects about half of the sand to be removed and she expects all of the work finished by the end of the weekend.

Hall said 60 SCDOT employees are working in the area, which saves the expense of hiring contractors.

"Our team is excited to be here and we're glad to be able to do this for the citizens of Edisto Beach," she said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.