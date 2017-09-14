Gov. McMaster to tour Edisto Beach after Irma

Governor Henry McMaster confirms he's traveling to Edisto Beach Thursday.

McMaster will be meeting with the mayor and touring the damage caused by Irma.

Edisto Beach has seen some of the worst damage from Irma in SC. I'll be visiting to meet with the mayor and tour damage on the ground. https://t.co/29tUy5ceDj — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 13, 2017

SCDOT crews are working to clear nearly a mile and a half of sand from Edisto Beach roads.

Crews say it will most likely take a week to move all the sand.

