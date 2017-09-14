Quantcast

Gov. McMaster to tour Edisto Beach after Irma

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
EDISTO BEACH, SC (WCSC) -

Governor Henry McMaster confirms he's traveling to Edisto Beach Thursday.

McMaster will be meeting with the mayor and touring the damage caused by Irma. 

SCDOT crews are working to clear nearly a mile and a half of sand from Edisto Beach roads.

Crews say it will most likely take a week to move all the sand.

