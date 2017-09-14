Largest container ship to visit Port of Charleston arrives Thursday

The largest container ship to visit the port of Charleston is expected to pass through the Charleston Harbor Thursday.

The Theodore Roosevelt, a 1,200-foot vessel capable of hauling 14,885 cargo boxes, was scheduled to pass Sullivan's Island at around 8:45 a.m. and then pass under the Ravenel Bridge around 9:30 a.m.

The ship has 10 percent more cargo capacity than the COSCO Development, which previously held the record of largest ship to visit the U.S. East Coast when it docked in Savannah in May.

Here is a look at the Theodore Roosevelt as it arrived in Charleston Thursday morning:

The Theodore Roosevelt is owned by the SMA CGM shipping line and is part of the Ocean Alliance's South Atlantic Express Group with 10 other ships.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port reopened the Port of Charleston and all other terminals and facilities Tuesday with no restrictions after Tropical Storm Irma impacted the Lowcountry Monday.

