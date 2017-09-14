Largest ship to visit Port of Charleston to arrive Thursday

The largest container ship to visit the port of Charleston is expected to pass through the Charleston Harbor Thursday.

The Theodore Roosevelt, a 1,200-foot vessel capable of hauling 14,885 cargo boxes, is scheduled to pass Sullivan's Island at around 8:45 a.m. and under the Ravenel Bridge around 9:30 a.m.

The @cmacgm Theodore Roosevelt is expected to pass Sullivan's Island tomorrow around 8:45am! We will keep you posted on the eta! #chsnews — South Carolina Ports (@SCPorts) September 13, 2017

The ship has 10 percent more cargo capacity than the COSCO Development, which previously held the record of largest ship to visit the U.S. East Coast when it docked in Savannah in May.

The Theodore Roosevelt is owned by the SMA CGM shipping line and is part of the Ocean Alliance's South Atlantic Express Group with 10 other ships.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.