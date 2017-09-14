Residents, visitors get green light to return to Edisto Beach after Irma

Edisto Beach homeowner Aubrey Alexander was surprised to see so much sand on the roads. (Source: Live 5)

Officials on Edisto Beach gave the green light Thursday for residents and visitors to return to the town.

However it won't be easy for folks to get around. The storm dumped up to two-and-a-half feet of sand in some areas.

SCDOT crews continue to remove sand from about a mile and a half of roads.

Edisto Beach homeowner Aubrey Alexander checked out his house. Alexander says his home is intact. He was surprised to see so much sand on the roads.

"This is amazing. I mean I had to go around the island to get to our house," Alexander said. "A lot of Myrtle is closed, a lot of Palmetto is closed. We're still standing on it, pretty incredible."

DOT officials say Edisto Beach was the heaviest impacted area from Irma in South Carolina.

Crews may remain there for up to a week to finish removing sand.

