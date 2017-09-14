DRONE VIDEO: Cleanup continues on Edisto Beach

DOT crews clearing sand that accumulated on Palmetto Blvd. on Edisto Island after Irma. (Source: Live 5)

SCDOT crews say it could take up to a week to move sand out of the roads on Edisto Beach after Tropical Storm Irma left its mark.

Footage captured with SkyTracker 5 shows the buildup of sand as well as flooding continuing Thursday in some parts of the town.

Gov. Henry McMaster will tour the area Thursday with Mayor Jane Darby.

On Wednesday, South Carolina Sec. of Transportation Christy Hall toured the area and said that 50 SCDOT employees were working to clear a mile-and-a-half of sand from roads. The deepest area of excess sand measured two-and-a-half feet, she said.

Some portions of the town still have standing water.

Edisto Beach was one of the hardest-hit areas in South Carolina by Irma, Hall said.

Darby said the priority is to rebuild berms, which function sand dunes. Darby said the town built up berms after Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Charleston County in October 2016. She says those berms protected the town from more severe damage during Irma's hit on Monday.

McMaster placed Edisto Beach under an evacuation order which went into effect Saturday at 10 a.m. McMaster lifted that order Tuesday morning, but said Edisto Beach residents should expect restricted access as law enforcement officers worked to make sure areas were safe.

Power was still being restored Thursday.

