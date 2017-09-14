Residents around the Lowcountry work to clean up after Irma

Thousands of residents are working around the Lowcountry to clean up after Hurricane Irma.

Several coastal counties here in the Lowcountry are assessing the damage left behind by Irma.

If you live in Charleston, Dorchester or Berkeley counties, and have structural damage, you are encouraged to report it to the county. Reporting it will help with potential assistance from FEMA.

To report property damage just call the SC Public Information Phone system hotline at (866) 246-0133 or visit http://www.live5news.com/story/28692702/big-red-box and click on your county.

Help is available for those who need an extra hand getting debris off of their property.

If you need assistance with debris removal, and other clean-up services because of Hurricane Irma, you can call 2-1-1. The Crisis Cleanup line is available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed and is based on if volunteers are available.

The City of Charleston is continuing recovery efforts related to Hurricane Irma. Crews were out in the city, to remove larger pieces of debris from yards.

City of Charleston officials say that more than 400 homes have been inspected for damage.

As for residential clean up, City of Charleston officials ask that when you place debris on the curb, you sort it out based on what it is. Make separate piles for construction material, hazardous waste, electronics, appliances, and tree limbs and vegetation.

If you used sandbags, you can return them for disposal to the Public Works Operations Complex on Milord Street.

