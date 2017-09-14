Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing woman after car found abandoned on I-26

Berkeley County deputies say they are looking for a woman after her car was found abandoned on I-26.

Shawna Jones, 42, from Charlotte, North Carolina, left her home on Aug. 25 and has not been seen or heard from by her family and friends since.

Jones was driving her roommate's red four-door 2016 Mazda 6 with North Carolina tag DHB-5791.

The vehicle Jones was driving was located on Sept. 6. The vehicle was abandoned on the ramp for I-26 east from 17 Alt.

Jones is described as standing 5’6” and weighing 115 pounds. Jones has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you can call Crime Stoppers in North Carolina at (704) 334-1600 or Detective Tuttle of the Missing Person Unit in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-8340.

