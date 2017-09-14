FIRST ALERT: Life-threatening rip currents possible along portions of U.S. east cost from Jose

Life-threatening rip currents are possible along portions of the U.S. east cost from Jose, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Interests from North Carolina northward to New England on the east coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system.

Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the Southeast coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

There are three different rip current risk definitions:

Low - Rip currents may sometimes occur, especially near groins, jetties and piers. Swimmers should heed the advice of lifeguards.

Moderate - Use caution in the water due to stronger or more frequent rip currents that could be life threatening.

High - No one should enter the surf due to widespread, life threatening rip currents.

Currently, the Carolina coast is under a low rip current risk.

5 p.m. Update

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located 25.2 north and 67.3 west. Jose was 405 miles east north-east of the southeastern Bahamas and 515 miles southwest of Bermuda. Jose's maximum sustained winds were at 70 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 miles per hour, and this motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Saturday. Some re-strengthening is forecast to begin on Friday, and Jose will likely become a hurricane again by the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

