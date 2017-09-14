FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry to experience higher risk of rip currents because of Jose

The risk of rip currents will be elevated over the weekend because of Tropical Storm Jose, which remains well off the southeast coastline.

The Carolina coastline is under a low-risk but swells generated by the powerful tropical storm are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the Southeast coast of the United States.

That increased risk of rip currents will spread northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

11 a.m. Update

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 69.4 West, about 360 miles northeast of the Southeastern Bahamas and about 485 miles southwest of Bermuda.

Jose is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph.

This general motion is expected Friday, follow by a turn to the north-northwest by late Saturday and toward the north on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently en route to obtain a better wind speed estimate.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

