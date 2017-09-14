Charleston deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Karla Figueroa-Alfaro was last seen at her home, near Nelson Street and Dorchester Road, on the night of Sept. 3.

On the night of Sept. 3, deputies responded to the home to meet with Figueroa-Alfaro's mother who told deputies she believed her daughter left through a bedroom window around 1 a.m., according to an incident report.

Deputies searched the area for Figueroa-Alfaro, but they were unable to locate her.

Figueroa-Alfaro's mother told deputies she believed the teen could be with her boyfriend, according to an incident report. Deputies tried to contact the teen's boyfriend through social media, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information about her location, contact Det. Will Muirheid at (843) 554-2238 or wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.org. Any contact with Figueroa-Alfaro after hours can be referred to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843)743-7200.

