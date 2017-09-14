FIRST ALERT: National Hurricane Center watching two tropical waves for development

A pair of tropical waves near Africa has the attention of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

The first of the two, located about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. The wave is expected to encounter environmental conditions that could help it develop into a tropical depression early next week. It is moving west at 15 mph across the Atlantic and has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days.

The second of the two, closer to Africa, has the better chance of forming first, forecasters say. It is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing a large area of shower and thunderstorm activity. This system has become much better organized since Wednesday and could become a tropical depression during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become less conducive for development.

The disturbance is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the far eastern tropical Atlantic for the next several days. Forecasters say there is a 60 percent chance this second system will develop by Sunday.

