Rays Ink Defenseman Krieg For 2017-18

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced they have agreed to terms with defenseman Mike Krieg for the 2017-18 season and signed defenseman Andrew Tessier to a tryout agreement.



Krieg, who is entering his third professional season, played in the ECHL for both the Norfolk Admirals and Wheeling Nailers during 2016-17. The 27-year-old suited up for 41 games with Norfolk and earned 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) before seeing 16 games of action with Wheeling and posting four points (one goal, three assists).



“We liked him a lot when he was in Norfolk,” said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Warsofsky. “He’s another guy that can skate very well and break out pucks from our own zone. Our defensive corps is starting to come together and Mike will definitely add to that depth we will need this season.”



A Phoenix, Ariz. native, Krieg started his pro career with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during the 2015-16 year as a teammate of Stingrays assistant coach Steve Bergin. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner put up 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 56 regular season games before helping to lead the Ice Flyers to the league’s President’s Cup championship. Krieg was also named to the SPHL’s All-Rookie Team.



"Coach Bergin and I played together a couple years ago in Pensacola and have stuck together and stayed in touch," Krieg said. "When I played in Norfolk and played against him we were able to see each other and talk a bit and then he reached out this summer to see what my plans were. We’ve continued talking and reached an agreement and thought it would be best for me to go to Charleston.”



Before turning pro, Krieg played collegiately at the Division III level for the University of St. Thomas from 2011-15 and was part of the North American Hockey League’s (NAHL) Alexandria Blizzard for two seasons from 2009-11.



“Everyone I’ve talked to who has played in South Carolina has nothing but good things to say about it," Krieg said. "I’m excited to get down there and they obviously have a winning tradition so I’m excited to be on a team that’s contending. Last year was a great building block for me to get used to the different rinks, different teams and different styles of play. I think I really grew as a hockey player and I think I can add to it this year and be more comfortable on the ice making plays.”



Tessier, 23, is beginning his first professional year after most recently playing 21 games at Laurentian University during 2016-17. The Elliot Lake, Ont. native also played two seasons at Lakehead University in addition to a year with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs and a season in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs.



The Stingrays now have eight defensemen on the roster for 2017-18 which has 22 total members.



South Carolina opens their 25th anniversary season at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.



