Gamecocks Unveil 2017-18 Non-Conference Schedule

University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Thursday the non-conference schedule for the 2017-18 campaign, his sixth season in Columbia. The Gamecocks aim for March with a challenging 13-game slate, which begins on Nov. 10 at Wofford. South Carolina will travel to the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in mid-November, and play in the Under Armour Reunion later that month in New York City, before returning to Colonial Life Arena for four home games in December.

“Once again we are excited about the completion of another schedule,” Martin said. “It offers numerous challenges away from home, along with some quality teams in our home slate. The schedule is broken down in a way that it should prepare our team for the schedule of conference games and eventually postseason play.”

The Gamecocks will host Erskine at Colonial Life Arena in an exhibition on Oct. 30, before officially beginning their 110th season of varsity basketball on the road at Wofford on Nov. 10. South Carolina will host Western Michigan on Nov. 13 in a non-bracketed game that is part of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, before traveling to the island for three games in Fajardo, P.R. Carolina begins tournament action versus Illinois State on Nov. 16, and will face either Boise State or UTEP in the second round on Nov. 17.

Carolina will play its next two games on the road, first at FIU on Nov. 27, before the Gamecocks will face Temple in the Under Armour Reunion at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 30. South Carolina returns to Columbia and will play three-straight home matchups at Colonial Life Arena to begin the month of December, beginning on Dec. 2 with UMass. The Gamecocks will host Wyoming (Dec. 6) and Coastal Carolina (Dec. 9), before traveling to Clemson on Dec. 19. Carolina hosts Limestone on Dec. 27, before concluding the non-conference portion of the season in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, when the Gamecocks host Texas Tech on Jan. 27.

Complete game times and television details will be released soon.

Below is South Carolina’s 2017-18 non-conference schedule:

Oct. 30, Erskine (exhibition)

Nov. 10, at Wofford (7 p.m. ET)

Nov. 13, Western Michigan (non-bracketed game Puerto Rico Tip-Off)

Nov. 16, vs. Illinois State (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2)

Nov. 17, vs. Boise State/UTEP (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU/1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Nov. 19, vs. TBD (Puerto Rico Tip-Off)

Nov. 27, at FIU

Nov. 30, vs. Temple (Under Armour Reunion, New York City)

Dec. 2, UMass

Dec. 6, Wyoming

Dec. 9, Coastal Carolina

Dec. 19, at Clemson (7 p.m. ET/ESPNU)

Dec. 27, vs. Limestone

Jan. 27, vs. Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge, 12 p.m. ET/ESPN2)