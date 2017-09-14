FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Jose prompts rip current warnings for Sunday off Carolina coast

The forecast path for Tropical Storm Lee as of 11 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Live 5)

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Maria as of 11 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Live 5)

The forecast track of Hurricane Jose as of 11 p.m. Sunday (Source: Live 5)

A high surf advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday as well as a high rip current risk advisory from Sunday morning to Sunday night for coastal areas of southeast South Carolina and Georgia.

Forecasters expect breaking wave heights to build to four to six feet with occasional higher sets taller than seven feet. These waves will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf.

Potentially life-threatening rip currents will also be present, forecasters say.

The agency is recommending everyone remain out of the water and that mariners use extreme caution, especially near inlets, cuts and bays.

At 5 a.m. Sunday, the center of Hurricane Jose was located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 71.7 West about 420 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Jose is moving toward the north near 8 mph, and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible over the next couple of days, but Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane through early Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

The forecast track for Jose has it running parallel to the coastline, passing South Carolina by Monday and continuing northeast back out toward the Atlantic past Maine.

Tropical Storm Maria expected to become hurricane Sunday

Tropical Storm Maria, which formed Saturday in the Atlantic, is likely to become a hurricane later Sunday and forecasters say it will likely strengthen to a major hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico.

That track has Maria strengthening to a Category 3 storm as it passes just north of the territory by Wednesday afternoon. A hurricane with an intensity of Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

At 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 13.3 North, longitude 55.6 West, about 410 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Maximum sustained winds increased to 65 mph, up from 50 mph Sunday night.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this motion with a further reduction in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will be near the Leeward Islands Monday night.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

Guadeloupe

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

St. Lucia

Martinique

Dominica

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

It is still too early to tell whether it will have any direct impact on the Lowcountry, but Live 5 forecaster Jordan Wilkerson said it is definitely a storm to keep an eye on.

Tropical Storm Lee expected to weaken in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Lee is expected to have a short lifespan in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Lee was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 35.4 West.

Lee is moving toward the west near 7 mph, and this motion is forecast to continue through Monday morning.

A west-northwestward motion is expected Monday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast through Monday, and Lee is expected to weaken to a depression on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.