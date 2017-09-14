FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Fourteen forms over the eastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed over the eastern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If this Tropical Depression forms into a Tropical Storm, it will be called Lee.

The center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located 10.7 north and 25.4 west as of 11 p.m. Thursday. The storm was approximately 380 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is moving west northwest at 22 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour.

A slower westward motion is forecast to begin on Friday and continue through Saturday.

Strengthening for the storm is expected during the next couple of days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later tonight or Friday.

