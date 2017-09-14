FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Fourteen holding strength the eastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression Fourteen has not yet become the next named storm, though that is expected to occur later Friday.

At 11 a.m., the depression was maintaining its strength of 35 mph-maximum sustained winds from earlier measurements. When that wind speed reaches 39 mph, it will become Tropical Storm Lee, the 12th named storm of the season.

The center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 11.4 North, longitude 28.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph, and a west or west-northwest motion is forecast during the next couple of days.

It is still too early to tell whether it will have any impact on South Carolina, which continues to recover from the impacts of Tropical Storm Irma.

