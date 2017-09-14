FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Maria could be major hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

The forecast track of Hurricane Jose as of 2 p.m. Sunday (Source: Live 5)

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Lee as of 5 p.m. Sunday (Source: Live 5)

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Maria as of 5 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Live 5)

Tropical Storm Maria, which formed Saturday in the Atlantic, is likely to become a major hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico, according to the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center.

That track has Maria strengthening to a Category 3 storm as it passes just north of the territory by Wednesday afternoon. A hurricane with an intensity of Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 52.6 West, about 620 east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Maximum sustained winds were up to 50 mph, up from 35 mph at the 2 p.m. observation.

Additional strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria is forecast to be a hurricane when it approaches the Leeward Islands early next week.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

St. Lucia

Martinique and Guadeloupe

Dominica

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

It is still too early to tell whether it will have any direct impact on the Lowcountry, but Live 5 forecaster Jordan Wilkerson said it is definitely a storm to keep an eye on.

The next update to Maria's position and forecast track is expected at 11 p.m.

Jose prompts rip current warnings for Sunday off Carolina coast

While Hurricane Jose churns off the southeast coast increasing the rip current risk at Lowcountry beaches, one tropical storm has formed and a second is hours away from forming, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service is issuing a high surf advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday as well as a high rip current risk advisory from Sunday morning to Sunday night for coastal areas of southeast South Carolina and Georgia.

Forecasters expect breaking wave heights to build to four to six feet with occasional higher sets taller than seven feet. These waves will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf.

Potentially life-threatening rip currents will also be present, forecasters say.

The agency is recommending everyone remain out of the water and that mariners use extreme caution, especially near inlets, cuts and bays.

Hurricane Jose was a Category 1 hurricane with its center located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 72.2 West as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Jose was moving

toward the northwest near 9 mph, and computer models continue to show the storm staying away from the Carolina coast.

The forecast track for Jose has it running parallel to the coastline, passing South Carolina by Monday and continuing northeast back out toward the Atlantic past Maine.

Tropical Storm Lee forms

Tropical Storm Lee formed Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Lee was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 33.1 West.

Lee was moving toward the west near 12 mph, and a westward or west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts, but little change in strength is expected over the next 48 hours.

The latest forecast track for Lee shows it weakening into a tropical low by Tuesday.

