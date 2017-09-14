Deputies: Motorcyclist killed in Folly Road crash

Charleston County deputies are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday night.

Deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a crash involving a car and two motorcycles on Folly Road near Joe Richardson Lane.

Investigators say the car, a 2003 Nissan Sentra, was traveling south on Folly Road toward Folly Beach when it went left of center for unknown reasons, striking two motorcycles traveling north on Folly Road.

The riders of both motorcycles were ejected, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said. The rider of the first motorcycle, a 2000 Tita Gecko, suffered serious injuries and was transported to MUSC where that driver died. The rider of the second motorcycle remains at MUSC.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was also transported to MUSC, Watson said.

Deputies say neither rider was wearing a helmet.

TRAFFIC: CCSO working a traffic fatality ?? vs ??on Folly Rd near Joe Richardson Rd. #chsnews #chstrfc — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) September 15, 2017

The accident is still under investigation, Watson said.

The identity of the motorcyclist who died has not yet been released by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.