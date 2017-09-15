TAKE A STAND: Hurricane Irma Aftermath

What a week. After days of being in the bulls-eye, Irma’s path shifted farther west into Florida, but it was a big, big storm and the Lowcountry still got hammered.

Sixteen hours of wind, torrential rain and heavy flooding, made worse by the untimely king tide.

We have a lot of damage. Some of our beaches are in bad shape, especially the dunes. People have damage to their homes and businesses.

Crews have been working hard to restore electricity. It will take time but we’ve done it before and we’ll do it again. State and local officials have done a good job. They made the right decision about schools and to evacuate people from the beaches we know would be hit the hardest.

And the first-responders? What can you say? They are heroes. Firefighter and paramedic John Montone risked his own safety by wading through fast moving waist-high water to rescue people who made the mistake of thinking it was a good idea to take pictures along The Battery. And the firefighters who rescued an injured veteran near a downtown parking deck, and carried him to safety and treatment at MUSC.

There are many more stories.

This recovery will take time, but we’ll get there. And we know this hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are still active. We’ll be watchful and vigilant.

And we won’t forget the people who are dealing with the catastrophe in the Florida Keys and in the Caribbean, and the tragic and shocking deaths in the Florida nursing home. They all need our prayers.

