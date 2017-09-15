More than a dozen companies hiring at job fair in the Lowcountry

Charleston County deputies are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday night.More >>
Palmetto Youth Connections, SC Works, and Job Corps are teaming up to sponsor a hiring event for job seekers of all ages next Wednesday.More >>
Hundreds of residents that live on Edisto Beach are dealing with the clean up of debris and sand after Irma passed through.More >>
Lowcountry school districts are working to decide when students will make up dates missed because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Life-threatening rip currents are possible along portions of the U.S. east cost from Jose, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
