More than a dozen companies hiring at job fair in the Lowcountry

More than a dozen companies are hiring at a job fair that is taking place in the Lowcountry.

Palmetto Youth Connections, SC Works, and Job Corps are teaming up to sponsor a hiring event for job seekers of all ages on Wednesday.

More than a dozen companies will be there to interview candidates. The list of companies includes: Philips, Riverside Health and Rehab, Dial America, Walmart, iQor, Bellwright, Randstad, Alternative Staffing, Magic One, IHG - InterContinental Hotels Group, Spinx, MetroTech Automotive, Trident Technical College, and Hospitality Staff.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the SC Works Center Charleston located at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston.

Candidates should dress in business casual attire, come prepared for an interview and bring several copies of their resumes.

Trace Staffing is also holding a hiring event on Wednesday.

Trace Staffing will hold their hiring event from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at SC Works Dorchester located at 1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville.

There are multiple positions being offered including Production Technicians, Shop Helpers, Forklift Operators, Dock Workers, Housekeepers, Dietary Aids

Order Pickers, and Assemblers.

For more information go to http://www.scworks.org.

