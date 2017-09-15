School districts begin setting make-up dates after Irma

Lowcountry school districts are working to decide when students will make up dates missed because of Hurricane Irma.

Charleston County

The Charleston County School District calendar lists Nov. 20, Nov. 21 and Feb. 19 as make-up dates, CCSD spokesman Andrew Pruitt said.

Feb. 19 is Presidents Day, which was to be a day off for students.

Those dates were approved by the school board back on March 13, he said.

Dorchester District 2

For Dorchester District 2 students, make-up dates have been set for Oct. 23, Feb. 19 and March 16.

Oct. 23 and March 16 had been planned as a staff development days.

These days will now be full instructional days for students as required by state law for the days missed, according to the district's Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from other school districts.

