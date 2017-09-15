Police: 19-year-old arrested in August house fire

Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a house fire in August.

Sean Clay Davis, 19, is facing a charge of second-degree arson in connection with the early-morning fire, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police responded to the home at approximately 5:57 a.m. on Aug. 1 to the home in the 1300 block of Mapleton Avenue, an incident report states.

Deputy Fire Marshal Josh Smith requested Charleston detectives and crime scene investigators to investigate because of "suspicious circumstances," the report states.

Davis was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

