Goose Creek Police release surveillance images in credit card fraud case

Police are searching for a man who used a stolen debit card to purchase items from several Goose Creek businesses.

Investigators say the man made several purchases with a credit card stolen from a pizza delivery driver.

Police say the victim told them he normally leaves his car unsecured behind the restaurant he works for because he comes and goes quickly for deliveries. But he said on Aug. 19, he remained inside the restaurant for an unusually long amount of time, and it was during this time that someone entered his vehicle and stole the victim's wallet. That wallet, the victim said, contained a debit card, a credit card and $67 in cash.

Police say the victim went to his bank to cancel both cards, but reported several transactions he did not authorize.

Those transactions involved purchases from the Goose Creek Boulevard Sonoco, the St. James Avenue Murphy Oil, the Shoe Department on Davenport Street and the St. James Avenue Walmart, all totaling $387.71.

On Friday, police released surveillance images recorded at the Goose Creek Walmart at approximately 7:08 p.m. on Aug. 19.

The main in the images is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches all.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the images is asked to contact Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200, ext. 2338 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

