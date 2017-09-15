Emergency berm being built on Isle of Palms after Irma

An emergency berm is being built on the Isle of Palms in the wake of tropical storm Irma.

Mayor Dick Cronin said Friday the beach had been already losing sand before Irma.

Cronin says many of the dunes were destroyed by the storm, taking as much as 30 yards of sand protection from beachfront homes.

Many beach access walk overs were destroyed.

The mayor said homeowners will have to apply for permits to replace them.

He said the city will replace the public walk overs.

Cronin said the city has hired a company to build a six foot emergency berm.

Cronin said he's hopeful that berm will prevent water from coming into beachfront homes the next time a storm hits.

The company building the berm can only work at low tide.

They are doing some of the work at night.

Cronin says the work should be done in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.