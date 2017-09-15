Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested in Goose Creek 10 years later

A man that was wanted for a murder that occurred in Mexico was arrested in Goose Creek nearly 10 years later.

Armando Vazquez-Duran, 31, was arrested in connection with the outstanding warrant from Mexico.

On Thursday, detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Task force and agents with Homeland Security, located and arrested Vazquez-Duran.

Law enforcement received information that Vazquez-Duran may have been residing in Berkeley County.

Once the information was obtained, Vazquez-Duran's wanted status was confirmed through Interpol, deputies say. Vazquez-Duran was confirmed wanted for a 2007 murder which occurred in Mexico.

The agencies worked tirelessly to locate Vazquez-Duran.

Vazquez-Duran was arrested at a residence in Goose Creek on Thursday.

Vazquez-Duran was then provided to Homeland Security agents and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

