Fourth graders come together to raise donations for School Resource Officer's family in Miami

A fourth grade Summerville teacher is using Hurricane Irma to teach her students a lesson in compassion.

This week, when Mrs. Laurie Dennis’ class of 4th graders at Sires Elementary School heard that their school resource Officer Tabatha King had family in Miami that was impacted by Hurricane Irma, they went into action.

Dennis encouraged the students to bring in in different items like paper towels, toilet tissue, paper plates and utensils.

On Friday, after performing Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror, they presented the stunned Officer with a package of paper products to share with her family.

Officer King was overwhelmed by their thoughtfulness.

