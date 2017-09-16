Hwy. 17 reopens after crash downs power lines, sends 2 to hospital

The crash led to downed power lines along Hwy. 17 Saturday morning. (Source: Live 5)

A crash that downed power lines and closed down a portion of Savannah Highway Saturday sent two people to the hospital, police say.

Their injuries were not thought to be serious, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The crash was reported shortly before noon.

The area between Parkwood Estates Drive and West Oak Forest Drive was blocked off while SCE&G crews made repairs.

At 12:32 p.m., said all lanes of the highway had reopened.

UPDATE: All lanes on 17/Savannah Hwy are now open btwn Parkwood and W. Oak Forest! #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/mt69jvWoj5 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 16, 2017

