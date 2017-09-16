Quantcast

Hwy. 17 reopens after crash downs power lines

The crash led to downed power lines along Hwy. 17 Saturday morning. (Source: Live 5) The crash led to downed power lines along Hwy. 17 Saturday morning. (Source: Live 5)

A crash that downed power lines and closed down a portion of Savannah Highway has been cleared, police say.

The area between Parkwood Estates Drive and West Oak Forest Drive was blocked off while SCE&G crews made repairs.

The crash was reported shortly before noon.

At 12:32 p.m., said all lanes of the highway had reopened.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

