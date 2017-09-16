The Citadel comes back to beat ETSU

Raleigh Webb scored the go-ahead touchdown on his only carry and The Citadel rallied in the fourth quarter to beat East Tennessee State 31-25 in Saturday's Southern Conference season opener.



Trailing 17-7, The Citadel closed on Dominque Allen's 1-yard TD run before Webb capped an 11-play, 66-yard drive with the go-ahead score on a 7-yard run.



ETSU (1-2, 0-1) closed to 28-25 in the fourth quarter on Jajuan Stinson's 4-yard TD run, but was stopped on downs on its next possession.



Allen's 44-yard pass play to Josh LeBlanc on third-and-8 helped set up Jacob Godek's 46-yard field goal that iced the game.



The Citadel (3-0, 1-0) amassed 435 yards of total offense to ETSU's 208, including 331 yards rushing. Brandon Rainey scored on a 10-yard run and Allen on a 1-yarder. Grant Drakeford gained 93 yards on nine carries.



Austin Henrik was 18 of 32 for 182 yards passing for ETSU, with an interception and TD passes of 22 yards to Vincent Lowe and 8 yards to Drake Powell.

