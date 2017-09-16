Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Williamsburg County

State troopers say a collision between two motorcycles killed one person and injured two others Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Jedd Jones. The two motorcycles, a 2012 Harley Davidson and a 2005 Suzuki, were both traveling east on Highway 521 when the Suzuki began to slow down and was hit in the rear by the Harley Davidson.

Upon impact, the passenger of the Harley Davidson was thrown from the vehicle and later died.

The identity of the passenger has not yet been released by the Williamsburg Coroner's Office.

The driver of the Harley Davidson and the passenger of the Suzuki were each transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Both of them were wearing helmets, Jones said.

The incident remains under investigation, he said.

