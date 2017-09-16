S.C. State blows out Johnson C. Smith

Bruce Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown, Cornelius Walker scored on a blocked punt and South Carolina State routed Johnson C Smith 41-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs' home opener.



South Carolina State (1-1) held Division II Johnson C Smith (0-3) to 69 yards total on its 45 offensive plays. The Golden Bulls rushed 29 times for 22 yards.



Trey Samuel started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Samuel had 27 yards on seven carries. Datron James added a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter.



Tyler Scandrett kicked field goals of 39, 31, 32 and 27 yards. South Carolina State tacked on a safety late in the fourth quarter.



Saturday's game was the de facto home opener for South Carolina State, which had its Sept. 9 home contest against Charleston Southern postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

