West Ashley church making repairs after 3rd flooding in 3 years

Tropical Storm Irma pushed nine inches of water into Crosstowne Christian Church's building this week. (Source: Live 5)

A West Ashley church is working to recover after rising waters from Tropical Storm Irma flooded their building this week.

But it's something the people of Crosstowne Christian Church on Bees Ferry Road have seen before.

After hurricane Irma passed, there were about nine inches of rain on the floor of the church. But the moisture spread much further than that.

So they are ripping out four feet of all the walls and tearing out all the flooring in the building.

The same thing happened in the church two years ago during the 1,000-year flood last year during Hurricane Matthew.

The church's pastor, Paul Rienzo, said they will continue to hold services at West Ashley High School while the building is being repaired.

