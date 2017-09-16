2nd Annual Project Unity Hope Walk targets domestic violence

Walkers crossed the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning to take a stand against domestic violence.

Peace and unity: that was the message behind Hope Walk.

Project Unity continued its fight against domestic violence with their second annual walk. Dozens of people came out to support the cause of fighting domestic violence.

"This event is important because this is something that happens behind closed doors," participant Carl Blood said. "This is something that happens in closets, this is something that people don't speak about. For us to come out here and put it on the forefront, to show people there are examples and people willing to help you, that's what people need to see."

The organization's goal is to honor the lives of survivors and assist current victims. Organizers say they hope to do so by inspiring the community to stand up against domestic violence through peaceful protest, lobbying, and fighting for needed changes we need in a peaceful way.

The Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization made up entirely of volunteers to ensure the maximum benefit to our community.

Last year's inaugural walk attracted nearly 200 walkers and its success allowed the organization to provide overnight stays at hotels to victims of domestic violence.

