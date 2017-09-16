CSU falls late at Elon 19-17

Charleston Southern was unable to complete the second half comeback against host Elon on Saturday night at Rhodes Stadium as the Buccaneers fell to the Phoenix, 19-17.

Tyler Tekac's 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired fell short as the Bucs were unable to take advantage of three second-half Elon turnovers to complete the comeback. Shane Bucenell helmed the drive that started at the CSU 36 as the Bucs moved deep into Elon territory before a pair of penalties forced the long field goal attempt.

The Buccaneers (0-2) struggled to stop the Elon (2-1) rushing game in the first half as Malcolm Summers picked up 128 yards on the ground in the first half. Quarterback Davis Cheek finished with 145 yards through the air as the Phoenix held the 371-322 overall advantage in yards.

CSU senior running back Noah Shuler found the end zone for the Bucs first two touchdowns of the 2017 season and Saire Davis added a season-long 37-yard reception to help pace the CSU offense in the game. The Bucs offense bounced back from a tough opening contest on the road against Mississippi State to eclipse the 200-yard rushing mark for the first time in 2017.

Shane Bucenell went 10-of-17 through the air for 108 yards, while Shuler paced the rushing attack with 69 yards on 12 carries, including both CSU scores.

Demetri Royer led the Bucs' defensive efforts with a team-high 12 tackles. Anthony Ellis and Sekwan Jenkinsadded interceptions, while Ramel Hambrick-Crawford and Johnny Robinson both picked up sacks in the contest.

-per CSU Athletics