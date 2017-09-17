Quantcast

Dispatch: Emergency Crews responding to traffic accident on Johns Island

By Justin Brickler, Producer
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are responding to a traffic accident on Johns Island, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Charleston County Deputies and County EMS are on the scene.

According to dispatchers, the accident happened at River Road and Main Road. 

The call went out at 4:12 a.m. 

There have been no report of any injuries at this time. 

Check back later for details. This is a developing story. 

