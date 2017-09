Clemson moves up to No. 2 in AP poll

Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.



The Tigers received 15 first-place votes, the most the defending national champions have received this season, and 1,446 points Sunday after beating Louisville 47-21 on the road. Alabama remains No. 1 with 45 first-place votes and 1,504 points.



Oklahoma slipped one spot to No. 3. The Sooners received the remaining first-place vote.



Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 Southern California. Oklahoma State rose three spots to No. 6, its best ranking since late in the 2013 season.



Washington is No. 7 and three Big Ten teams round out the top 10: Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.