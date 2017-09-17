Mt. Pleasant fire responding to reported hotel fire

Fire officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department are responding to a reported fire at a hotel, according to dispatch.

The incident is at the Hampton Inn Patriots Point at 255 Sessions Way.

An off-duty North Charleston firefighter saw a wall of the hotel on fire, and alerted the hotel staff, according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Lamont.

The off-duty NCFD firefighter used four fire extinguishers from the hotel to put the fire out. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire was almost put out due to te help from the NCFD firefighter, Lamont said.

Guests that were affected by the fire are being moved to different rooms.

There were no injuries reported at the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

