FIRST ALERT: Cat. 5 Hurricane Maria continues path toward Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Potentially-catastrophic Hurricane Maria is maintaining its strength as a powerful Category 5 storm as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

11 a.m. Update

At 11 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 16.3 North, longitude 63.1 West, 115 miles west of Guadaloupe and about 150 miles southeast of St. Croix.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and then pass near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Maria is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane until it moves near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 927 mb.

While it is still too early to tell whether the storm will have any direct impact on the Carolina coast, the latest computer models could mean good news for the Lowcountry.

The next update to the storm's forecast track will be issued at 5 p.m.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

St. Lucia

Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane Jose continues northward trek, remnants of Lee could redevelop

As Hurricane Jose Hurricane Jose continued to prompt a tropical storm warning for portions of New England, forecasters began watching what is left of Lee in the far eastern Atlantic.

At 8 a.m., Jose was about 235 east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 350 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds holding at 75 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Delmarva peninsula later Tuesday, pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday.

Forecasters are tracking a small low-pressure area, the remnants of Lee, that could redevelop by late in the week. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the chances of formation, however, remained low: forecasters say there is only a 20 percent chance the storm could redevelop within 5 days.

