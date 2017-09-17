FIRST ALERT: Category 5 Hurricane Maria moving closer to U.S Virgin Islands

Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, is now moving closer to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On Tuesday night, the storm's maximum sustained winds were at 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center

8 p.m. Update

At 8 p.m., the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 64.2 West, 60 miles southeast of St. Croix and about 160 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move near or over the U. S. Virgin Islands Tuesday night, cross Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and then

pass just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 165 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Maria is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane as it moves near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Slow weakening is expected after the hurricane emerges over the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 916 mb.

While it is still too early to tell whether the storm will have any direct impact on the Carolina coast, the latest computer models and forecast track show another slight shift to the east for the storm, which could mean good news for the Lowcountry.

The next update to the storm's forecast track will be issued at 11 p.m.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

Guadeloupe

West of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

West of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane Jose continues northward trek, remnants of Lee could redevelop

As Hurricane Jose Hurricane Jose continued to prompt a tropical storm warning for portions of New England, forecasters began watching what is left of Lee in the far eastern Atlantic.

At 5 p.m., Jose was about 285 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds holding at 75 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to pass well offshore of the Delmarva peninsula Tuesday night, pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday.

Forecasters are tracking a small low-pressure area, the remnants of Lee, that could redevelop by late in the week. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the chances of formation, however, remained low: forecasters say there is only a 20 percent chance the storm could redevelop within 5 days.

