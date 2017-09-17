FIRST ALERT: Eye of Cat 5 Hurricane Maria moving towards Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

The forecast track for Hurricane Jose as of 5 p.m. Monday. (Source: Live 5)

The latest positions of Hurricanes Jose and Maria and Tropical Depression Lee. (Source: Live 5)

Hurricane Maria remains a Category 5 storm as its eye heads towards Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The early morning update shows that Maria has sustained winds of up to155 mph.

5 a.m. Update

At 5 a.m. the eye of Hurricane Maria was located by satellite imagery and data from the French radar on Martinique near latitude 16.0 North, longitude 62.3 West, 205 miles southeast of St. Croix.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and this motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the core of Maria will approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

It's still too early to tell whether the storm will have any direct impact on the Carolina coast.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

St. Lucia

Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane Jose continues northward trek, Lee fizzles

Hurricane Jose prompted a tropical storm warning for portions of New England as well as warnings of dangerous surf and rip currents along the east coast as it continued moving toward the northeast coast of the United States.

At 5 a.m., Jose was about 240 east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 365 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds holding at 75 mph.

A turn to the northeast is expected to occur on Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Delmarva peninsula Tuesday, and pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lee has downgraded to a remnant low.

