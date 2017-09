FIRST ALERT: Eye of Hurricane Maria makes landfall Puerto Rico with 150 mph winds

Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning.

The storm's maximum sustained winds are at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

8 a.m. Update

At 8 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 66.1 West, 15 miles south-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph. a west-northwest to northwest motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, followed by a northwestward motion on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will continue to move across Puerto Rico Wednesday morning and will be off the northern coast by this afternoon.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but slow weakening is expected after the hurricane emerges over the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 917 mb.

While it is still too early to tell whether the storm will have any direct impact on the Carolina coast, the latest computer models and forecast track show another slight shift to the east for the storm, which could mean good news for the Lowcountry.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

West of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

West of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Jose downgraded to tropical storm, remnants of Lee could redevelop

As Jose continued to prompt a tropical storm warning for portions of New England, forecasters began watching what is left of Lee in the far eastern Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., Jose was about 195 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday.

Forecasters are tracking a small low-pressure area, the remnants of Lee, that could redevelop by late in the week. As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, the chances of formation increased: forecasters say there is only a 70 percent chance the storm could redevelop within 5 days.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.