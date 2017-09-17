FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria downgraded to Cat. 2

Hurricane Maria has weakened temporarily to a Category 2 after leaving Puerto Rico to deal with catastrophic flash flooding.

The National Hurricane Center says conditions were deteriorating over the Eastern Dominican Republic.

The storm's maximum sustained winds week at 110 mph at 5 p.m., but the storm is expected to re-strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday.

5 p.m. Update

At 5 p.m., the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 67.3 West.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Thursday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will continue to move away from the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico Wednesday evening. The center will then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Maria could regain major hurricane status by Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force aircraft is 957 mb.

The forecast track shows the storm remaining well off the South Carolina coastline, however the cone of uncertainty at the point that it would be near South Carolina currently varies by 250 miles toward the coastline.

Some computer models show the storm making a northeasterly turn toward New England which is still dealing with effects of Hurricane Jose.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Jose downgraded to tropical storm, remnants of Lee could redevelop

As tropical storm warnings for portions of New England continue, Jose remains a strong tropical storm.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 39.2 North, longitude 69.1 West, about 145 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to meander off the coast of southern New England during the next few days.

Forecasters tracking the remnants of Lee say showers and thunderstorms have not become any better organized over the past few hours, but say that redevelopment is likely. The low was expected to move northward over the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days, and there is a 60 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours.

