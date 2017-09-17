FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria intensifies to Category 4 storm

The forecast track for Hurricane Jose as of 5 p.m. Monday. (Source: Live 5)

Hurricane Maria has reached Category 4 strength on its way to the Leeward Islands.

The storm's maximum sustained winds have increased to 130 mph as of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions beginning on Monday.

5 p.m. Update

At 5 p.m. the eye of Hurricane Maria was located by satellite imagery and data from the French radar on Martinique near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 60.7 West, about 35 miles northeast of Martinique and about 45 miles east-southeast of Dominica.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and this motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

n the forecast track, the center of Maria will move near Dominica and the adjacent Leeward Islands during the next few hours, over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea the remainder of Monday night and Tuesday, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The minimum central pressure measured by the aircraft is 950 mb.

It's still too early to tell whether the storm will have any direct impact on the Carolina coast.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

Martinique

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

St. Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane Jose continues northward trek, Lee fizzles

Hurricane Jose prompted a tropical storm warning for portions of New England as well as warnings of dangerous surf and rip currents along the east coast as it continued moving toward the northeast coast of the United States.

At 5 p.m., Jose was about 250 east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 490 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds holding at 75 mph.

A turn to the northeast is expected to occur on Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Delmarva peninsula Monday night and Tuesday, and pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lee was still hanging on as a tropical depression but was expected to become a remnant low by Monday night.

